Gov. Polis requests assistance for flu season, emphasizes importance of vaccinations

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis sent a letter to Dr. Redfield, Director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), asking for resources to respond to the upcoming flu season. He stated concerns of the combined impact of flu and COVID-19 on Colorado’s health care system.

“My administration has been working diligently to increase our vaccination rates. But we need to do even more this coming flu season especially among older Coloradans and our vulnerable residents, to reduce the number of flu victims in need of hospitalization and free up those beds for COVID patients if needed. This is where we need your help,” the letter reads.

The letter highlighted the importance of vaccinations and the availability of PPE for health care workers.

“Flu season is going to tax our Personal Protective Equipment ( PPE) supplies as those giving vaccinations are going to need medical grade masks, perhaps shields and gloves to ensure they are protected from COVID-19. While we have much better access to PPE than we did, we are going to need help obtaining more,” Polis wrote.