Gov. Polis releases guidelines for re-opening restaurants, opening summer camps

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis issued updates to the Safer at Home Order on Monday which included allowing restaurants to reopen, opening youth camps and private campsites.

Restaurants will be able to open on May 27 for dine-in service at 50 percent capacity of the indoor posted occupancy code limit, not to exceed 50 people.

Outdoor services are encouraged as an option as much possible. Bars will remain closed. Establishments that do not serve food will be evaluated in June.

“Coloradans value our diverse culinary scene and amazing restaurants, and I’m proud that our state is now providing science-based guidelines on how restaurants can open as safely as reasonably possible for their employees and customers,” Polis said.

“Diners will have more space between tables and at many restaurants, more opportunities to eat outside. The safest thing anyone can do is stay home whenever possible, but for those who want to shop and dine we want to make sure it can be done as safely as possible.”

Children’s day camps and youth sports camps will open on Monday, June 1. Residential overnight camps will be closed in June. The decision to open overnight camps in July and August will be made mid-June.

Children’s residential camps that choose to operate as day camps must work with the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) and their local public health agency (LPHA) for approval. Day camps, including mobile, youth sports camps, and outdoor camps, are required to operate with restrictions and strong precautionary measures, as specified in the guidance.

“I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible,” Polis said.

“The risk, though less, is still very real, and it’s up to families to make the best decisions that work for them.”

Private campsites are open as of Monday, May 25. Host counties have the option to keep the sites closed with written notification to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and CDPHE.