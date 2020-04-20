Gov. Polis outlines initial plan for lifting some restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that his stay-at-home order will expire on April 26 but some restrictions will remain in place.

There will be a transition period through May 4 into what the governor called a “safer at home” set of guidelines.

Polis compares the stay-at-home period as a sprint and the time ahead as the marathon. He suggests reducing daily encounters, limiting social interactions and continuing social distancing.

He is allowing retail to reopen with some restrictions still in place but is extending the closure of bars and restaurants to an undecided date.

Gatherings are still limited to less than 10. Offices are now able to open at 50% capacity with precautions still being taken.

Personal services, such as hair salons and tattoo parlors, will be able to reopen with restrictions in the “safer at home” phase.

Polis discusses being able to live in a sustainable way with precautions and not anxiety. He suggests citizens remain at home if they can and to avoid going out unless absolute necessary.

Polis announced allowing Eagle County to reopen and will personally be there as the restrictions are lifted.

Polis: Will be in Eagle County in Thursday or Friday of this week to re-open the county. Says the county has had a decrease for 14 days. — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 20, 2020

The complete layout of what will change after April 26 was outlined in the governor’s slides and charts: