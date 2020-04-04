Gov. Polis, local government officials seek additional aid in federal stimulus package

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and a handful of other local government officials submitted a letter to the delegation requesting additional state and local aid be added to the federal stimulus package.

“As you look toward the Phase 4 stimulus package, we stand united as state and local partners on the front lines of this crisis, urging you to include at least $500 billion in direct, robust and immediate State and local aid,” the group stated in the letter.

“Absent this assistance, the State of Colorado and local governments who are directly helping Colorado’s communities respond and recover from the impacts of this public health crisis, will face an unmitigated economic crisis.”

Polis successfully urged the delegation to include measures for stimulating the economy in the last federal stimulus bill. He also secured the Major Disaster Declaration for the state.

Under the CARES Act, $150 billion was provided for state, local and tribe aid but Polis and company are seeking more citing that it is not enough to prevent an economic crisis in the state.