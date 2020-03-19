Gov. Polis launches Colorado coronavirus relief fund ‘Help Colorado Now’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday the launch of Help Colorado Now, a joint effort of resources to volunteer and/or donate to the relief of those impacted by the coronavirus. The site incorporates the existing Colorado COVID Relief Fund as well as several other options to contribute.

The Colorado COVID Relief Fund has already raised nearly $3 million and will be used to support the needs of communities impacted by the coronavirus in both response and recovery. Qualifying organizations will be able to apply for funds starting next week.

“My top priority is to ensure the health and safety of all Coloradans during this difficult time. It’s times like these that truly show our state’s resiliency and the strength of our spirit," Polis said.

"Our state is better when we come together to overcome unique challenges - it’s just how we do things in Colorado. We will continue doing everything we can to ensure we protect our state’s most vulnerable.”

The Colorado COVID Relief Fund is hosted by the State of Colorado and Mile High United Way. “As Colorado is the birthplace of the United Way movement, Mile High United Way is proud to serve as the fiscal steward, in partnership with the Colorado Network of United Ways, for the Colorado COVID Relief Fund. United, we are stronger,” Christine Benero, President and CEO Mile High United Way, said.

Polis is also working with Mike Johnston and the Gary Community Foundation, early childhood providers, schools districts and the Colorado Department of Human Services to establish a system of emergency child care for essential workers. Health care providers and staff, public safety workers and staff supporting at-risk populations will qualify for the program.

The governor is encouraging those with specialty skill sets, such as former healthcare workers or previous emergency services employees, to donate their time.