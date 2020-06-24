Gov. Polis: Gains against COVID-19 in Colorado could easily be reversed

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis wants to ensure Colorado doesn’t experience a spike COVID-19 transmission, he addressed concerns about an increase in cases reported on June 14.

“All of our gains could be reversed very quickly if we’re not careful,” he said. “Really the best advice is, as you’re interacting with people, whether they’re neighbors, friends, or you’re going to the store, just act as if everybody might have coronavirus.”

Coloradans should continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and limit the number of people you are close to during Fourth of July celebrations to maintain low rates of transmission the governor said during a news conference he held Wednesday.

Polis stressed the danger of COVID-19 for older Coloradans who are at greater risk for severe illness, hospitalization and a much higher death rate, with 9 out of 10 deaths occurring in older victims.

Polis asked younger Coloradan’s, a group that is seeing an increase in transmission, to prepare for July 4 plans that include wearing masks. He also suggested considering how many people will attend and how long a gathering will last.

Outside visitors to nursing and group home are being allowed with conditions, the visit must be scheduled, visitors must be greeted outside, have their temperature taken and wear a mask.

At the beginning of June, the state announced its “Lifeline Pass,” which would allow outside visitors inside elder care facilities if they tested negative for the virus. A start date for the plan has not been set.