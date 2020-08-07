Gov. Polis extends Protect Our Neighbors order; county variances extended

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis extended the Protect Our Neighbors order another 30 days on Friday while both Arapahoe and Larimer counties received extensions for their variances.

During the Protect Our Neighbors phase, communities that meet certain criteria have fewer restrictions than under the Stay at Home and Safer at Home phases.

It is a local based decision on which phase each community is currently under. Local communities can also apply for a variance from Safer at Home.

Arapahoe county is under the Safer at Home phase and their variance was extended one week after following guidelines and keeping COVID-19 cases from significantly increasing. Under the terms of the variance, gyms, houses of worship, restaurants and indoor malls were allowed to reopen as long as they followed specific guidelines.

The variance in Larimer county allows businesses to remain open as long as they keep cases from spiking. They may continue to operate with the variance in place under the Safer at Home phase.

The Protect Our Neighbors phase is the continuation of wearing face coverings and reducing the spread of COVID-19 from high-risk people such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.