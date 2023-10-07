DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis declared Oct. 7, 2023 “Patrick Stewart Day” in Colorado, in honor of the acclaimed British actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Polis announced the proclamation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stewart is currently on tour promoting his memoir, Making it So, and has a sold-out appearance at the University of Colorado Boulder campus scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

“[Stewart] is well known for his roles both on stage and screen that shaped the lives of many Coloradans throughout the 20th and 21st centuries,” Polis said in the proclamation.

The proclamation called out some of Stewart’s most memorable roles, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor X in the X-Men franchise.

In the proclamation, Polis commended Stewart for his activism against domestic violence and for women’s rights, as well as his support of the LGBTQ community.

“When it comes to declaring a day in honor of a true icon and hero to many, we must ‘make it so,'” Polis said in the proclamation.