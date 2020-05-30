Gov. Polis approves deployment of Colorado National Guard to Denver, comments on demonstrations

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis approved Mayor Hancock’s request to utilize the Colorado National Guard (CONG) in supporting the city and county of Denver with public safety activities through the weekend.

The CONG personnel will be additional and separate to those already aiding in the COVID-19 response. That effort will not be affected.

Polis’ decision to approve the request for CONG assistance was influenced by the events that took place Friday evening.

“Friday’s demonstrations against the senseless killing of George Floyd and far too many innocent black Americans before him began as a peaceful day time protest and unfortunately shifted into disorder late into the evening. It appears the disruptors that caused damage throughout the city were not necessarily the same peaceful protesters from the day time. Unfortunately, because of a few individuals who were more focused on causing unrest and damage rather than advocating for justice, people awoke to images of smashed out windows, graffiti, and the smell of tear gas. We are all filled with grief about the unjust murder of George Floyd and I stand ready to join hands with those hurting today as we peacefully work for justice. Today is a new day and it is my hope and the hope of all Coloradans that any future demonstrations remain peaceful. To those peacefully protesting at a safe social distance, know that I see you and I am listening. Mayor Hancock has requested the support of the National Guard to help keep people safe and prevent further destruction and I have granted that request.” Gov. Jared Polis

Mayor Hancock implemented an 8 p.m. curfew effective through Sunday into Monday ending at 5 a.m. The assistance of the CONG will help the city enforce this curfew.