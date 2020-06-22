Gov. Polis appoints 5 new Oil and Gas Conservation Commissioners

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) is transitioning from a nine member appointed commission to a professional five member commission under the Protect Public Welfare Oil and Gas Operations bill.

Governor Jared Polis announced the new appointments on Monday.

“This landmark law protects health and safety and our environment while ensuring local governments and Coloradans have a voice when it comes to oil and gas development in their communities,” Polis said.

“These new appointees will build upon the progress the volunteer commission has made thus far, and the professionalization of these roles is an important step for streamlining the process and increasing regulatory efficiency in Colorado.”

The five new appointed commissioners effective July 1, 2020:

Jeffery Philip Robbins of Durango – To serve as Chair and a member with professional experience demonstrating an ability to contribute to the commission’s body of expertise that will aid the commission in making sound and balanced decisions

Karin L. McGowan of Lakewood – To serve as a member with formal training or substantial experience in public health

Priya K. Nanjappa of Lakewood – To serve as a member with formal training or substantial experience in environmental protection, wildlife protection and reclamation

John August Messner of Gunnison – To serve as a member with substantial expertise in planning and land use

Bill Gonzalez of Denver – To serve as a member with substantial experience in the oil and gas industry