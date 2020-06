Gov. Jared Polis holds a news conference on COVID-19 in Colorado, on April 27, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the closing of bars for in-person service.

They are allowed to sell take-out alcohol. Bars that now serve food and function as restaurants can stay open under the existing guidelines of social distancing, seating guests with their own party and not allowing mingling.

