DENVER (KDVR) — It’s an exciting day for the weather community with the launch of the GOES-T weather satellite scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The Colorado-based United Launch Alliance is launching the satellite on an Atlas V 541 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch is set for Tuesday afternoon with the two-hour window starting at 2:38 p.m. mountain time.

This weather satellite will become GOES-18 and will replace GOES-17. It will quickly provide important satellite imagery to help meteorologists around the world improve forecasting.

According to NOAA, GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series. It will provide advanced imagery, atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and will monitor space weather.

The launch will be streamed live on FOX31 NOW.