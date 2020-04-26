GM John Elway, Broncos add more offense for final picks

(CNN) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday said he is worried about the potential for a second spike in coronavirus cases as the state begins loosening restrictions this week.

The Democrat announced early last week that the state would move into a "Safer At Home" phase on Monday, April 27, in which residents would not be ordered to stay in their home but are encouraged to stay there as much as possible. Polis told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday that the more aggressive, stay-at-home measure "has been effective in leveling and plateauing the curve which is absolutely critical if we're going to in ... any way sustain the social distancing," while adding, "We don't even have an end date in sight until there's a vaccine or cure."