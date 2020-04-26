GM John Elway, Broncos add more offense for final picks

by: Colleen Flynn

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos General Manager John Elway chose three offensive players and two defensive players for the last five selections of the 2020 NFL Draft.

PLAYERROUNDPOSITIONCOLLEGE
Albert Okwuegbunam 4 – Pick 12 (118 overall)TEMissouri
Justin Strnad5 – Pick 33 (178 overall)LBWake Forest
Netane Muti6 – Pick 2 (181 overall)GFresno State
Tyrie Cleveland7 – Pick 38 (252 overall)WRFlorida
Derrek Tuszka7 – Pick 40 (254 overall) EDGENorth Dakota State

The Broncos added offense to get the ball in the end zone and protect QB Drew Lock.

