GM John Elway, Broncos add more offense for final picks

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos General Manager John Elway chose three offensive players and two defensive players for the last five selections of the 2020 NFL Draft.
|PLAYER
|ROUND
|POSITION
|COLLEGE
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|4 – Pick 12 (118 overall)
|TE
|Missouri
|Justin Strnad
|5 – Pick 33 (178 overall)
|LB
|Wake Forest
|Netane Muti
|6 – Pick 2 (181 overall)
|G
|Fresno State
|Tyrie Cleveland
|7 – Pick 38 (252 overall)
|WR
|Florida
|Derrek Tuszka
|7 – Pick 40 (254 overall)
|EDGE
|North Dakota State
The Broncos added offense to get the ball in the end zone and protect QB Drew Lock.