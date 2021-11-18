Gluten-free pumpkin pie for the perfect Thanksgiving treat

This Thanksgiving many of use will over-eat from the turkey to all the sweets, but you can substitute some items here and there to make this Thanksgiving a little bit healthier.

Registered Dietitian Monica Salafia shows us how to make a gluten-free pumpkin pie that is not only beautiful but still has all the flavors of Thanksgiving.

Here’s the full recipe if you want to make this holiday season:

Pumpkin Pie with Artisan Crust

Traditional Pumpkin Pie just (about) like Grandma used to make (but gluten-free!).

Ingredients

FOR THE PIE CRUST

23⁄4 cups Pamela’s All-Purpose Flour Artisan Blend

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

8 tablespoon shortening, chilled and cubed

8 tablespoon unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1⁄3 cup ice water + up to 1 tablespoon if necessary cream for brushing pie dough before baking (Optional)

FOR THE FILLING (makes filling for one pie, double the recipe for two pies) 2 eggs, beaten

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1⁄2 cup white sugar

1 can pumpkin (15 oz.) or 2 cups fresh, cooked, drained and pureed 1 can evaporated milk (12 oz.)

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon powdered ginger

1⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg or allspice

dash cloves

Directions

Make the dough first, before the pie filling. Let it set up and get cold before filling; it will be much easier to handle and fill.

TO MAKE THE PIE CRUST:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together All-Purpose Flour Artisan Blend, sugar and salt. With paddle attachment, pastry blender, or using fingers, cut butter and shortening into dry mixture until pea-sized crumbs are formed. Slowly add ice water just until dough comes together (not sticky). Add 1 teaspoon additional water at a time if dough is too dry.

Divide dough in half and roll between sheets of parchment or plastic wrap, to about 1/8″ thick. Peel off top layer and invert into lightly greased pie plate. Peel off second sheet and fix crust edge. Cover and chill dough before filling. Repeat process for second pie crust, if using (see chef’s note below.)

Preheat oven to 425° with rack in lower third of oven.

2

TO MAKE THE FILLING:

Beat eggs and add sugars, mixing well. Mix in the pumpkin. Add evaporated milk, mix well, and finally add the salt and spices. Mix well again and pour into the pie shell.

Bake 15 minutes at 425°, then reduce heat to 350° and bake about 45 minutes or longer until center is set or until an inserted knife comes out clean.

Chef’s Note: If not using pie crust right away, pie crust may be frozen for later use; wrap in plastic and freeze. You can fill a frozen pie crust and put into the bottom third of a preheated oven, without thawing, and bake as normal.

© Pamela’s Products, Inc.

ANCIENT HARVEST

Total Time: 30 – 35 minutes

Ingredients

¾ C Ancient Harvest ™ Traditional Quinoa (dry, uncooked)

½ C Ancient Harvest ™ Quinoa Flakes (dry, uncooked)

1 TBSP Amaranth (dry, uncooked)

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 TBSP Brown Coconut Sugar (can sub regular brown sugar)

1 ½ TBSP White Coconut Sugar ( can sub regular white granulated sugar)

1 tsp Vanilla Bean Paste (can sub Mexican or Madagascar Vanilla)

3 TBSP melted coconut oil

1 tsp Pumpkin Flavor Extract

¼ C Organic Grade A Maple Syrup

¼ C Pecan Pieces (optional)

¼ C Pepitas or pumpkin seeds (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a cookie sheet (13” x 9”) with parchment paper. Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl. Mix well. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Mix well. Mixture should appear slightly wet and clump together at the bottom of the bowl. Spread the mixture on cookie sheet, flattening with a spatula until mixture is about ¼ inch thick. Optional: top with pecan pieces and pepitas. Bake the quinoa brittle on the bottom rack of the oven for about 10 to 12 minutes or until fragrant. Then, transfer the cookie sheet to the top oven rack for another 6 to 10 minutes until crispy and golden brown. Edges of quinoa brittle should be crispy and possibly a little burned. The mixture will also spread out while cooking. This is normal. Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes or until brittle has firmed up and dried. Break apart or cut into squares. Serve or save in a Tupperware or tin. This lasts about 5 days at room temperature.

Servings: Yields 12 (3” x 3”) squares of brittle.