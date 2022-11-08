The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. To help with cause, GLOBAL’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

Michelle Sie Whitten is the Co-founder, President and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and the inspiration behind GLOBAL is her daughter Sophia, who was born with Down syndrome.

There are still tickets available for this event which is held this Saturday, November 12th at the Sheraton Denver Downtown. For more information, please log on to their website at www.globaldownsyndrome.org.