Red Bull BC One City Cypher lands in Denver on Saturday, May 28th and invites breakers from across the region to compete in the most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world.

Global breaking competition Red Bull BC One returns to Denver after a seven-year hiatus for a qualifier at the iconic Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Saturday, May 28th.

The Red Bull BC One Denver City Cypher welcomes breakers of all levels from across the region to register and compete, in hopes of becoming the next global champion this November.

This open cypher will be hosted by Ivan the Urban Action Figure with DJ A-L spinning breakbeats. Break icons Neguin, ruleone.ilc and B-Girl Bonita will serve as judges.

The top two B-Boys and top two B-Girls from the event will advance to the regional cypher quarterfinal taking place in Philly on July 23rd.

REGISTER TO SPECTATE AND/OR COMPETE: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/bc-one-america/bc-one-city-cypher-schedule. Select “General Admission” or “Participants” button to make your selection for the Denver City Cypher.