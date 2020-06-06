Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs reopen June 8

DENVER (KDVR) — Both Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs received approval from state and local officials to reopen on Monday, June 8 with new COVID-19 safety procedures in place .

Guidelines and restrictions for Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park are as follows:

Guests must make online reservations for a 1-hour time slot of entry. For example, if they purchase a 9 – 10 a.m. time slot, they must arrive within that timeframe or their ticket will not be valid.

During the purchase process, they will be asked to sign an online wavier for touch-free entry. On arrival, they will be given a wrist band that they can self-apply.

Gondola cabins will be cleaned frequently and limited to social groups or individuals.

Day users may not leave and return, so they should bring everything they need. There are lockers available to store belongings, and essential items like bottled water, lip balms, hats, sunglasses and snacks are available for purchase. Free sunscreen is available as well.

Annual Pass Holders do not need to make reservations and may leave and return. Their expiration dates are automatically extended by the period of time the park was closed.

All music and events are cancelled through June. Information about future events also available at Facebook.com/GlenwoodCaverns.

Guidelines and restrictions for Iron Mountain Hot Springs are as follows:

Guests must make online reservations at IronMountainHotSprings.com for specific time slots for a 2.5-hour visit. For example, if they purchase a ticket for the 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. time period, they will be asked to leave at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are non-refundable.

During the online purchase, guests are asked to sign online waiver for touch-free entry. Upon arrival, they receive a wristband to self-apply.

Pricing during the summer is $25 per 2.5-hour visit for adults and children.

Operating hours remain the same, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Capacity is greatly reduced, giving visitors space to relax without feeling crowded.

Each soaking pool is marked with the maximum number of people allowed.

In the bathhouse locker rooms, lockers are closed. While restroom facilities remain open, they are restricted to a limited capacity. All guests are encouraged to come ready to swim, bypass locker rooms and carry their belongings with them to store in cubbies next to the pools. Valuables should be left in vehicles or at home. Re-entry is not permitted.

Towel rentals are suspended; however, towels are available to purchase for $5 or guests may bring their own.

Outside food, drink and alcohol are not allowed. The Sopris Café and Sandbar are open for snacks, drinks and smoothies, and tables have been spread out to maintain proper distancing.

Pass holders may visit from 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. and do not need to make reservations. The hope is that this is a temporary situation. Passes will be automatically extended for as long as IMHS was closed. Additional communication will be sent directly to pass holders.