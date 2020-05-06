Giving Tuesday raises more than $1.3 million to support Colorado nonprofits suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic

ARVADA, Colo. KDVR) – The Community First Foundation announced that over $1,361,395 has been donated to Colorado nonprofits during #GivingTuesdayNow efforts.

ColoradoGives reports that 1,336 local nonprofits received donations from 9,527 individual Coloradans on Tuesday.

Colorado nonprofits are greatly impacted by the pandemic, especially those providing front-line COVID-19 relief efforts.

Donations are still being accepted through direct links to many nonprofits, including Help Colorado Now, Jeffco Hope Fund, Humane Society of the South Platte Valley and thousands of additional Colorado organizations.

#GivingTuesdayNow is an international day of giving and unity supporting the emergency response to and the unprecedented needs caused by COVID-19.