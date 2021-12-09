Give the gift of something homemade

If racking your brain for holiday gift ideas has you pulling out your hair, here’s a thought: give a handmade gift. More than 60 percent of people would prefer to receive a handmade gift rather than a store-bought item — and Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is offering special gift-making classes in December for new and experienced woodworkers to learn how to make charming wooden items such as coffee scoops, ornaments and more.

No matter if it’s your first time, Rockler’s classes are a wonderful way for people of all skill levels to try their hand with a fun, creative project — no experience is necessary.