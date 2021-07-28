Girls on the Run helps show girls that every mountaintop is within reach

Looking for challenge this weekend? Check out the 14er Challenge, the event is happening this weekend. The 14er Challenge have over 40 hikers summiting two 14ers for Girls on the Run. Each one of these climbers has committed to raising $2,000 for scholarships that will support girls in Colorado and Missouri.

Girls on the Run have partnered with the Keep Climbing Foundation, The Home Loan Expert, and local Walmarts to make this event happen and show girls that every mountaintop is within reach if you just keep climbing!



Girls on the Run is also hosting Hike for a Cause, with our own Kylie Bearse as the the event’s MC!



Fall Registration opening soon – Registration for Girls on the Run fall program opens on August 2nd! They have over 110 teams ready to run this fall with more coming in each day.

All of the team locations are listed on the website along with the days and times that the teams meet. If you don’t see a team at your school, the program staff will work with you to get a program going! The fall season starts in September and will culminate with a 5K in November.