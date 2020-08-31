Girl Scouts Keeps Girls and Families Connected

Many parents are wondering how to keep their kids connected, despite fears over COVID-19. Local school districts are working on the best options for each of the areas they serve, which include in-person learning for younger students or hybrid or remote-only options. Additionally, most after-school clubs, sports, and other extra-curricular activities have been postponed—at least for now. But, not Girl Scouts! We’ve taken this crisis and turned it into an opportunity to offer innovative and safe ways for girls to make new friends and learn life skills.