Girl Scout cookies are getting even sweeter in a new specialty desserts created by award-winning chefs from Crafted Concepts restaurants.

You can find these specialty desserts art Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Bistro Vendome and Ultreia now until March 12th.

The desserts listed below all feature Girl Scout cookies:

Raspberry-Lemon Crème Brulée, Vanilla bean lemon custard, raspberries, caramelized sugar, white chocolate Lemon-ups crumble available at Stoic & Genuine (1701 Wynkoop in Denver’s Union Station). Featuring Lemon-Up cookies.

Peanut Butter Fudge Torte, Do-si-do fudge cake, peanut butter chocolate ganache, burnt sugar caramel, milk chocolate ice cream available at Ultreia (1701 Wynkoop in Denver’s Union Station). Featuring Do-si-do cookies.

Double Chocolate Mint Spuma, dark chocolate mint spuma, white chocolate sherbet, Thin Mint streusel, candied mint powder will be available at Rioja (1431 Larimer Square in Denver). Featuring Thin Mint cookies.

Peanut Butter Mille-feuille, Caramelized phyllo crisp, peanut butter cream, salted candied peanuts, dark chocolate streusel, strawberry sorbet will be available at Bistro Vendôme (2267 Kearney Street in Park Hill). Featuring Tagalong cookies.

Crafted Concepts, a women-owned business that operates Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia, Rioja, and Bistro Vendôme, believes in the power of girls to change the world and contributes $1 from each dessert sold to Girl Scouts of Colorado.