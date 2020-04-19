Gilpin County restricts roads to county-only residents

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Gilpin County closed all county roads to non-residents on April 16 in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The public health order was established by the Gilpin County Board of Health in response to the amount of people ignoring the stay-at-home order and traveling to the high country.

“With this many people coming to our county, there is a much greater risk of the virus spreading and increasing the rate of transmission of the virus,” Board Chair Gail Watson said.

Gilpin County only has one confirmed case as of April 19, but they are being proactive to avoid that number increasing.

“When we are in ‘normal times’ we love to have people visit our wonderful county, but with the current health situation our first responsibility is to our citizens, and for that matter, to the population at large, to protect their health, safety, and welfare,” Commissioner Ron Engels said.

Gilpin County is home to Golden Gate Canyon State Park which is still open for hiking. Only residents will be able to utilize the parks non-campground outdoor space until the order is lifted.