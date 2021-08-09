Getting back on course with Aurora Public School

As students prepare for the 2021-22 school year, Aurora Public School‘s Superintendent, Rico Munn shares what the district’s plans are to getting students back in the classroom.

Masks will not be a requirement, but is strongly recommend for all students who are unvaccinated. All staff who are vaccinated will not be required to wear face masks at schools and district sites. However, all staff members who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks in the workplace.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks on school buses regardless of vaccination status. This is an accordance with the CDC order requiring face masks on public transportation and at transportation hubs.

In accordance with health guidance, APS will no longer require proactive quarantining of those who may have been exposed to a positive and/or symptomatic individual. APS nurses will work with families on best practices and will provide guidance if a family member in the home tests positive for COVID-19. APS will continue to follow TCHD’s infectious disease guidelines and take additional health measures as directed by TCHD.