The latest 5280 Magazine November issue out on newsstands and this issue will help readers explore the possibilities for adventuring the great Centennial State.

“Zone Out” The 5280 Gear Guide is featured in the November issue and Senior Editor, Nicholas Hunt edited the feature of all the gear companies whether you’re headed into the high mountains or car camping on Lake Granby.

Things that make front-country camping more comfortable is the gear. Some of the favorites include: Nalgene’s new Sustain water bottles, made from 50 percent recycled material and decorated with hand-drawn designs by Fort Collins soft goods company Alpinecho, which makes everything in the US.

When it comes to water gear from paddle boarding to fly fishing to pack rafting, Boulder’s Himalu’s Eclipse Sun Hoodie. It’s got new brighter colors this fall and has a UPF rating of 20, meaning it blocks 96 percent of UV rays.

Ski season is right around the corner and in fact some resorts have opened early, with that in mind, one must have item includes Rocky Talkies especially for those backcountry trails. These radios are an old mainstay in the backcountry skiing community because they are snow proof and work down to negative 20 degrees. But even if you don’t backcountry ski, it’s also great for inbounds so if we take the wrong lift, we don’t spend the next hour searching for enough bars to call our ski crew and ask where they are.

