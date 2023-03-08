North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! The Jurassic Quest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is ready to delight families at Colorado Convention Center during its one-weekend-only engagement, March 10-12.

The exhibit features life-size sky-scraping dinosaurs, one-of-a-kind walking dinosaur rides, a life-size T. rex skull, plus real fossils of T. rex teeth and a Triceratops horn.

Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including our expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring our star dinosaur trainers, and more!

Jurassic Quest takes place Friday, March 10, 12:00pm-8:00pm, Saturday, March 11, 9:00am-8:00pm, and Sunday, March 12, 9:00am-7:00pm. Jurassic Quest is a go-at-your-own-pace, self-guided experience. The average length of stay to enjoy all Jurassic Quest has to offer is 1 to 2 hours.