Get out and support your local toy story for Neighborhood Toy Store Day

On Saturday, November 13th, hundreds of small toy retailers across the country will be celebrating Neighborhood Toy Store Day! Started by the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA), the day encourages shoppers to remember the neighborhood toy stores in their communities as they kick off the holiday shopping season. Scheduled ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, this day will offer deals and discounts, fun in-store events and hands-on, out-of-the-box experiences with children’s toys.



Beyond the Blackboard will be hosting special events throughout the day.

Thousands of small toy stores around the country are offering discounts, hosting events and inviting people back into the store to shop local

