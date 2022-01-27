Get into the Olympic spirit at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby

Snow Mountain Ranch has your passport to fun for those who are excited for the winter games.

Every Friday through Sunday during the Olympics, February 4 – 20, 2022, guests can travel around the Snow Mountain Ranch property and take part in the Snow Mountain Ranch Olympic Passport to Fun program! Pick up an Olympic passport from the Program Building and collect stamps for all of the Olympic-themed activities.

Head down to the Nordic Center, led by Olympic silver medalist Todd Lodwick to learn about cross-country ski racing and try out Nordic skiing. Visit the ice skating rink to grab your ice dancing stamp, roller skate, head to the craft center, attend the movie night or much more, there will be fun family-style, Olympic-themed activities for everyone to enjoy.

The passport program is free with a stay but for those not staying on the property, they will have to buy a day pass to participate.