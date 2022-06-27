The Unreal Garden created by Enklu, a mixed reality company that has developed experiences in partnership with brands including Meow Wolf and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival,

The Unreal Garden invites guests to tap into their inner child and discover unbelievable animal characters in an interactive holographic story spanning the sky to the ocean, and the earth to outer space.

Appropriate for all ages, The Unreal Garden offers a story-living experience unique to each individual, while simultaneously allowing for the creation of shared memories as part of a group. Unlike traditional museums which feature static artwork, or modern arcades in which people isolate themselves with stationary virtual reality headsets or via screens or projections, The Unreal Garden allows visitors to explore interactive, three-dimensional holographic characters and worlds as they venture through physical spaces while being able to maintain eye contact and presence with their companions.