It’s a workout that many elite athletes have done and our fitness expert, Joana Canals says that you don’t have to be an elite athlete to enjoy the workout as well.

The power plate machine is a vibration machine that allows for short, intense workouts and it’s only 30 minutes long. This workout machine is now available right here in Denver at the new Plate Strength Studio.

The vibration works the entire body and it transmits energy to your body, forcing your muscles to contract and relax dozens of times each second. Joana says that if you do this workout consistently, you will see better balance, increased metabolism and flexibility, it even helps with cellulite reduction.

