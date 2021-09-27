Get a lobster roll at the next game at Empower Field

We all know that you can get a burger and brat at the Broncos game at Empower Field, but did you know that you can get fresh Maine Lobster?

Maine Shack has two booths at Empower Filed where you can enjoy fresh Maine Shack Lobster Roll. The fast casual New England style seafood restaurant also has a location in Denver’s LoHi neighborhood.

Maine Shack source their fresh, wild-caught lobster directly from Greenhead Lobster Company in Stonington, Maine, where they pick it up from DIA 4 times a week.

Their menu features six different varieties of lobster rolls, fried Whole Belly Clams, scallops, haddock, steamers, chowder, lobster mac & cheese, a North Shore roast beef sandwich, and several other New England specialties, many showcasing a variety of ingredients sourced from the Gulf of Maine.