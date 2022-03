DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado company can help the world see exactly what faces Ukraine.

Westminster-based space technology and intelligence company Maxar provided KDVR with satellite imagining of the Russian military convoy outside Kyiv.

Maxar’s WorldView-3 satellite produced the high resolution video from the more than 1,400 square kilometers of imagery on Feb. 28. Taken from northwest of Kyiv, the video shows just a portion of Russia’s incurring forces.

Russian military convoy outside Kyiv, Video © 2022 Maxar Technologies