Generation Wild, a movement created by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to reconnect kids with nature by increasing the amount of time they spend outside in unstructured play, announced that its latest campaign, 99 Days Outdoors: A Wilder Summer, will kick off at the end of the month.

The campaign aims to inspire parents across Colorado to get their kids outdoors this summer by providing accessible, achievable ideas for spending time outside.

Generation Wild’s popular part goat, part yeti, all friend mascot, Wilder, will return for an epic 99-day adventure across the state making appearances in Colorado communities and showcasing different ways to spend time outdoors.

Generation Wild will share daily inspiration with parents and an abundance of ideas that will help kids and their families have “A Wilder Summer.” Examples of activities stem from the 100 Things To Do Before You’re 12 list and include:



Build a fort

See what’s hiding under a rock

Tightrope walk on a log

And find shapes in the clouds



The campaign will begin on May 30 with an official send-off as Wilder heads out on his 99-day tour across the amazing land known as Colorado. Wilder will showcase the magical outdoor activities the state has to offer from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope with stops in cities and mountain towns along the way. He will make appearances in communities at special Generation Wild events including:



June 4: Get Outdoors Day (Colorado Springs)

June 21: Generation Wild Day (Grand Junction)

July 30: World Record Hopscotch Event (Denver/Aurora)

· Generation Wild will attempt to beat the record for the world’s largest hopscotch, which currently stands at 4.2 miles. With the help of the community, Generation Wild will seek to create the longest contiguous hopscotch as well as the most people hopscotching at one time along Denver’s High Line Canal.

Families are encouraged to follow along on social media to see what Wilder is up to as he explores destinations that are off the beaten path and shares treasures from every corner of the state.