Generation Wild is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado to bring back its Say Hi With A Snowman Campaign – a movement asking families and individuals to volunteer to make a snowman for kids in the hospital who can’t play outside in the snow.

Children in the hospital are currently drawing up their dream snowmen, and the images will be sent to volunteers to bring their creation to life and sent back to the kids through images, videos and letters.

The 2022 campaign opens today for families who want to participate and runs through March, traditionally Colorado’s snowiest month. The Children’s Colorado team of Child Life Specialists will present kids with the opportunity to draw their “dream snowman” alongside their favorite colors and outdoor snow activities. Volunteers across the state are then asked to bring these patients’ dream snowmen to life. Families interested in building snowmen can sign up over the course of the six weeks and will be paired with a patient and their snowman. As the snowmen are built, the Children’s Colorado team shares pictures and videos received directly with the patients. Families can also follow the fun through social media, using the hashtag #SayHiWithaSnowman.

The initiative launched last year with a request for volunteers to build snowmen for patients in the hospital who were unable to get outside and play in the snow. A total of 125 families created real-life snowmen for 19 patients in the hospital. Each child received images of three-to-five real-life snowmen, based on a drawing of their “perfect snowman,” along with anecdotes and letters of encouragement from the volunteers.