Gas leak in middle school, South Adams Fire Rescue on scene investigating

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A spokesperson for Brighton 27J Schools says that they are looking into a possible gas leak at Stuart Middle School in Commerce City Thursday morning.

The school pulled the alarm this morning fearing that there was a leak near the kitchen.

The leak is believed to be isolated to a small area of the school.

South Adams Fire Rescue is on scene as a precaution.

South Adams Fire Rescue says that 12 staff and students were evaluated, but were not transported to hospital. They found no carbon monoxide.

Students will not be released early today, however, they will be moved away from the impacted area.