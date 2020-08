GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced immediate evacuations around the Rifle Fish Hatchery due to a wildfire burning nearby on Sunday evening.

The evacuation was extended from Hatchery to County Road 226 at 8:33 p.m.

The wildfire is located between the Grizzly Creek Fire and the Pine Gulch Fire in the Rifle area of Garfield County.

Updates will be posted as they are received.