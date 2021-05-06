Gardening tips with gardening expert Douglas Long

Country Fair Garden expert Douglas Long shares some gardening gift ideas for mom and when it’s safe to plant those flowers and vegetables.

Usually Mother’s day is a good rule of thumb as to when to turn on our sprinklers, plant those flowers and veggies, but according to Long, you still have to be careful and watch for cold weather. On average, May 15th is the last day of frost, but Colorado weather can be a little bit tricky, just be prepared to bring those flower pots indoors or have something to cover those veggies.

If you’re itching to plant your above ground veggies, those should still wait until 10-15 days, but you can start planting those seeds.