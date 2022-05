We all know that we should wait until Mother’s Day weekend before we start to plant those herbs and veggies. However, garden expert Douglas Long with County Fair Garden Center says maybe to wait just a bit long.

Mother’s Day is a little early this year and Colorado can still get some more chilly nights that may be hazardous to those plants.

If you do decide to buy mom those hanging baskets, just remember to bring them in if the temperature drops below freezing.