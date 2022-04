Spring is officially here and we have our garden expert, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden to share some simple tips on what you need to do now to get your lawn green all summer long.

Now is the time to aerate, fertilize and seed your lawn to get it ready for the long summer months.

According to Douglas, it’s still a little to early to plant those annuals, but get those garden beds ready and you can plant some cold plants like kale and snap-peas.