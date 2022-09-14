With the NFL season finally here, it’s time for Broncos fans to gear up for gametime. Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter shares his top Tailgate Tech picks for football fans cheering from the stadium and at home.

It all starts with a reliable companion, a phone as tried and true as your team’s MVP. That’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Z Flip 4 features IP6X8 water resistance, so if your tailgating buddy spills a nearby water bottle during your tailgate, you’ll still be good to go. Flex mode allows you to take selfies of your favorite touchdown dance hands free…and Quick Shot lets you take a selfie without even opening the phone! It connects to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband giving you the fastest speeds possible even when friends on 4G may be struggling. And battery life that’ll last the tailgate, the game and beyond. Plus…this size fits great in a pocket or purse.

Music is key to getting pumped up for the game. And you can truly hype things up with the JBL Party Box Speaker ($349.99). In addition to playing all your favorite jock jams in the parking lot of the stadium before the game, the mic and Bluetooth portable speaker deliver up to 100 watts of customizable sound from home – perfect for belting out “We Will Rock You” during commercial breaks. Its IPX4 waterproof rating means it can survive the spilling of nearby beverages, or inclement weather making it the perfect outdoor companion.



For fans that want to make sure their devices are fully powered up, Steve recommends the Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger ($49.99). This portable phone charger charges one or two devices simultaneously and holds up to 3 full phone charges, including a fast-charge option to power up your phone to up to 80% in 30 minutes with up to 18W of charging power. Plus, it’s made with 72.5 percent post-consumer plastic, making it an ecofriendly option that’s a big win for the earth.

However, if you’re not into watching football, you might want to check out the kindness mural event on Thursday, September 15th from 9am – 2pm at the Denver Central Market. There will be a live mural painting in honor of Verizon’s #ACallForKindness with local artist KiriLeigh Jones. The event is free to the public.