The Great American Beer Festival returns to the mile high city, RoadHouse Brewery is excited to back in Colorado an participating in this annual world class breweries event.

Since the last GABF, Roadhouse celebrated their 10-year anniversary and was named a 2022 Best for the World B Corp for the second year in a row, in recognition of their exceptional positive impact on the environment.

Roadhouse Brewery will not only be providing various tap at the festival, but they will be participating in the PAIRED event to showoff their unique sausage.

If you can’t get enough of Roadhouse Brewery, the team will also be at the Taste of Wyoming at Apple Blossom on October 7th. For a day-time pregame before the evening session, Roadhouse will celebrate at Apple Blossom helmed by award-winning chef Paul C Reilly, where Gavin Fine’s Bovine & Swine craft meats and Cream Sugar ice cream will be featured in a special WY-inspired menu. Accompanied by a full Roadhouse Brewing tap takeover, highlights will include a Bison & Huckleberry Pork Sausage Sandwich, Huckleberry Ice Cream Sandwiches and more.