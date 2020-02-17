Funeral for West Metro firefighter to take place on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters in Colorado are preparing to say goodbye to a West Metro firefighter who died earlier this month after battling a job-related form of cancer.

Dan Moran, who served as both a firefighter and a paramedic with the West Metro Fire Protection District for 18 years before he retired in 2018 because of cancer-related complications.

Moran is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A funeral will take place at Red Rocks Church in Arvada on Monday at around noon. An apparatus procession will precede the funeral which will begin at 11:00 am at West Metro Fire Rescue Station 13 in Lakewood.

The public is invited to line the procession route before the funeral.

All West Metro facilities are flying flags at half staff until sunset on Tuesday to pay tribute to Moran's service.