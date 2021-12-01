Fun holiday activities for the whole family at Park Meadows mall

‘Tis the season for shopping and making memories and you can do all that at Park Meadows Retail Resort. One of the family friendly activities is the gingerbread decorating party which is hosted by Park Meadows and the Tattered Cover Holiday pop-up.

The upcoming gingerbread decorating parties at Park Meadows is December 4th and11th from 830am -10am and entertainment will include snow princess, gingerbread man named Gingersnap and of course a visit from Santa.

What: Gingerbread Decorating Party

When (day and time): December 4th and 11th from 8:30am to 10:00am

Where: Park Meadows Retail Resort Dining Hall

Cost: $14-$27