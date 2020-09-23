Frozen Food Safety

Even those of us who claim we can’t cook, feel confident throwing a frozen pizza in the oven for dinner – but a new study to be released from USDA shows that many Americans do not actually know the difference between ready-to-eat frozen foods and not-ready-to-eat frozen foods, putting themselves and their loved ones at risk for contracting a foodborne illness.

As frozen food sales have skyrocketed in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to ensure Americans are handling these products in a way that protects them from contracting a foodborne illness. Nearly a quarter of the study participants preparing frozen foods were not sure if the products were raw or fully cooked.

Dr. Mindy Brashears, Under Secretary for Food Safety at the USDA discusses what you need to know when it come to properly preparing frozen food items.