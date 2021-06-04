Frontier flight from Denver overshoots runway on landing

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Washington on Friday overshot the runway with 151 passengers and six crew members on board.

According to the airline, Frontier flight 538 operated on an A320 Airbus airplane when it “came to a stop slightly beyond the runway upon landing.”

It happened about 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Frontier said no passengers or crew reported injuries.

FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez talked to a passenger on board the plane. Hear from them in the FOX31 NOW player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.