Frontier Airlines offers social distancing option with ‘More Room’ seats

DENVER (KDVR) — Frontier Airlines announced the option to purchase a ‘More Room’ seat with a guaranteed empty middle seat starting at $39.

“While we believe the best measure to keep everyone healthy is to require face coverings, for those who want an empty seat next to them for extra peace of mind or simply additional comfort, we are now offering ‘More Room,’” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said.

The ‘More Room’ seats will begin on May 8, along with the implementation of mandatory face coverings by passengers at ticket counters, gate areas and onboard all flights. Flight attendants have been required to wear face coverings since April 13.

In addition to the new seat option and required face coverings, Frontier has a health acknowledgment for passengers to accept prior to check-in which began in April.

The health acknowledgment certifies a passenger agrees to these statements:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgement

There will be 18 ‘More Room’ seats available, including Stretch seats in the first three rows of the aircraft, which also provide extra legroom and recline as compared to standard seats.