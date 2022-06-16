Chad Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler and a former linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes National Championship team. Chad has had an incredible athletic career at the collegiate and NFL level.

Since his retirement in 2007, he’s made countless television and radio appearances, sharing his valuable expertise. Currently, Chad works as a Denver Broncos analyst for 9News. He is also a co-host of a weekday radio program on Denver’s Sports station 104.3 The Fan. In addition, Chad is a contributor for PAC-12 Network, and an analyst for Compass Media Networks’ coverage of NCAA College Football.

Outside of his amazing career as an athlete and a broadcaster, Chad has established himself as a self-made entrepreneur through Ship Your Reptiles; All Pro Shipping helps breeders and hobbyists ship their reptiles across the nation. He’s had incredible success by delivering more than 450,000 packages. With his deep-rooted passion for animals, he advocates for responsible reptile breeding and establishing strong, ethical standards.