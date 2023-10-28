DENVER (KDVR) — Matthew Perry, the man who played Chandler Bing in the TV show ‘Friends’ is dead after an apparent drowning at 54, according to reports from TMZ.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said the actor was found dead Saturday at a home near Los Angeles, California.

TMZ said he was found in a jacuzzi and appeared to have drowned. Sources said there were no drugs found at the scene and no foul play was involved, according to TMZ.

BEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: The cast of the hit US TV show “Friends” from L to R: Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox pose for photographers as they arrive for the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards 21 January in Beverly Hills. “Friends” is nominated for Best Comedy Televison Series. AFP PHOTO Mike NELSON (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. “The Invention of Lying” on September 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

First responders responded to a call for cardiac arrest, TMZ said.