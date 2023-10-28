DENVER (KDVR) — Matthew Perry, the man who played Chandler Bing in the TV show ‘Friends’ is dead after an apparent drowning at 54, according to reports from TMZ.
According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said the actor was found dead Saturday at a home near Los Angeles, California.
TMZ said he was found in a jacuzzi and appeared to have drowned. Sources said there were no drugs found at the scene and no foul play was involved, according to TMZ.
First responders responded to a call for cardiac arrest, TMZ said.