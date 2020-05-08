Friends serenade Denver mom, 34, as she nears end of life from stage 4 cancer

DENVER (KDVR) – The pandemic has kept them at a distance. But nothing could stop dozens of friends and loved ones from organizing a parade and makeshift concert for a Denver mother in hospice care as she nears the end of her life.

Friends of Juanita “Janie” Marquez gathered Thursday evening and paraded their cars in front of her home on Hooker Street. A mariachi band played just outside the bedroom window where Marquez is resting in a hospital bed. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago. It spread to her lymph nodes, legs and abdominal walls.

Last Christmas, FOX31 viewers made the holidays unforgettable for Marquez and her two young children, donating more than $12,000 worth of gifts to the family after a porch pirate stole gifts from their porch. The thief later returned the gifts, which had been sent by staff members at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital who had been treating Marquez. Nevertheless, FOX31 viewers loaded the family home with groceries, gift cards and toys. Marquez feared it would be her last Christmas with her children, and she wanted to make it special for them.

Relatives fear she won’t make it to Mother’s Day on Sunday, so she is spending every moment surrounded by her son, 12, and twin daughters, 9.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe account for college funds and to help take care of the costs of raising the children after Marquez dies.

Thursday’s parade and concert aren’t the only tribute planned for the single mother.

“We also want to do balloons and stuff, maybe people could write a message for her and the kids. I think that would be awesome,” Valerie Ortiz, Marquez’s sister, told FOX31.