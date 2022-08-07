CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Friends and classmates of two Castle Rock teens who were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend talked exclusively to FOX31.

Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy were driving on the frontage road of Interstate 25 when they were struck by what police said was a drunk driver.

Friends described the two as kind-hearted people who touched the lives of many of their classmates at Castle View High School.

“I remember waking up, and my friends were calling me and asking me if I heard the news. It’s just like really hard to hear,” Sam Hughes said.

“They were all going home, they were just going to get dropped off and end the night but never got to,” Eli Thayer said.

A group of high school students shared tears and hugs, mourning their classmates on Sunday.

“I didn’t believe it for the first 24 hours, I was still praying that I’d get a call that they woke up,” Jasper Smithwick said.

The two were remembered fondly for their light-hearted and sincere friendships.

“Audrey was probably the kindest person I’ve ever met, she did not have a mean bone in her body,” Ava Harding said.

“Colton, he was just the man, you know what I mean,” Isaac Urrutia said.

“It’s just really hard, she was a great person, she was always so happy. It’s just really hard to see her go,” Thayer said.

Their friendship was cherished by a number of classmates they leave behind.

“When I didn’t have friends to go off to lunch campuses with, to fast food restaurants, he would take me,” Grayson Piel said.

“The last place she slept was in my bed, she had a sleepover at my house the night before it happened,” Paige Powell said.

Both Todd and Bellamy were about to embark on their senior year at Castle View High. Now, they’re a memory and a loss for this tight-knit group of friends.

“Everyone loved both of them. They were such awesome people, and we’re trying to do stuff here at the school just to keep remembering them and have their name live on,” Thayer said.

A parent of one of the teens told FOX31, there are plans to have a candlelight vigil for Todd and Bellamy later this week at the high school.